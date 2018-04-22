North Shore Rapist behind bars over breach

A rapist who terrorised Sydney's north shore in the mid 1990s is behind bars after allegedly attacking a teenage girl and breaching his supervision orders.

Graham James Kay, who was released from prison in 2015 for a string of sexual assaults between 1995 and 1996, is accused of attacking a girl at a supermarket last Tuesday.

The 66-year-old was arrested on Wednesday over the alleged attack at Rosehill Woolworths but released on conditional bail.

Kay, dubbed the North Shore Rapist, pleaded guilty to six sexual assaults between 1995 and 1996 and upon his release in 2015 was deemed a high-risk offender and placed on strict supervision orders.

He was arrested again at his western Sydney home on Saturday night and did not appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

According to court documents, he was arrested over three breaches of his supervision orders relating to a date in early April.

Kay is due to face Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday and is expected to apply for bail.