North Korea missile flew over Japan, no threat to North America: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan, but did not pose a threat to North America, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"We can confirm that the missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters. He said that the U.S. military was gathering further information.

"North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," Manning said.



(Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Grant McCool)