North Korea agrees to let South Korean media broadcast part of summit live

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has agreed to a live broadcast by South Korean media of part of Friday's summit, as well as summit coverage by the South's reporters in the North's part of the Joint Security Area at the border, Seoul's presidential Blue House said on Monday.

The two sides held working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the border truce village of Panmunjom to discuss matters of protocol, security and press coverage ahead of the summit.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)