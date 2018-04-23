Native title win in WA's Mid West

Indigenous Australians in WA's Mid West region have had a native title win in the Federal Court.

The Part B determination recognises the native title of the Wajarri community over an area of about 12,252 sq km in the Murchison and Gascoyne regions.

It covers unallocated crown land, Aboriginal-held pastoral leases, and some Aboriginal reserves and communities.

The determination on Monday was made with the consent of the state and Commonwealth, and follows a similar determination for Part A in October, covering about 68,743 sq km of land and water.

Exclusive possession native title is recognised over an area of about 9100 sq km.

The determination encompasses the Aboriginal communities of Burringurrah, Pia Wadjari and Buttah Windee.

It also includes Wilgie Mia, which is the largest Aboriginal ochre mine in Australia, and was added to the National Heritage List in 2011.

The Wajarri Yamatji Working Group paid respects to all elders who strove for the native title rights.

"We have always known where we come from, but this determination means that our connection to our land is recognised under Australian law," the group said.

Yamatji Marlpa Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Simon Hawkins said it had been a long journey to achieving recognition for the Wajarri people.

"I congratulate the Wajarri people on successfully securing further recognition of their traditional rights and interests after two decades of perseverance and commitment," he said.