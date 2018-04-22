Nashville Police Search Waffle House Shooting Suspect's Apartment

Nashville police searched an Antioch, Tennessee, apartment for Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old man suspected of opening fire at a nearby Waffle House early Sunday morning, April 22, killing four people.

SWAT members and the bomb unit were on hand at the Discovery at Mountain View apartment complex, but Reinking was not found.

This video shows police surrounding the apartment and at the end, SWAT members reboarding an armored personnel carrier to leave. Credit: BTSE 365 Podcast @Biggz_House via Storyful