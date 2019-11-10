Napoleonic history professor found with dead student's arms in backpack

A prominent Saint Petersburg-based Napoleon expert has confessed to murdering his young lover and former student, and dismembering her body in a grisly crime that sent shock waves across Russia.

Oleg Sokolov, a 63-year-old history lecturer who received France's Legion d'Honneur from Jacques Chirac in 2003, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder after he was hauled out of the icy Moika River with a backpack containing a woman's arms.

"He has admitted his guilt," Sokolov's lawyer Alexander Pochuev told AFP, adding he regretted what he had done and was cooperating.

Oleg Sokolov wears an 1812-era French army general's uniform during a staged battle re-enactment of the battle of Borodino in 2012. Source: AAP More

A court on Monday will decide whether to arrest the historian, who was being treated for hypothermia in a hospital.

Sokolov was reportedly drunk and fell into the Moika, a tributary of the Neva, in central Saint Petersburg as he tried to dispose of body parts near the offices of investigators.

After disposing of the corpse he reportedly planned to commit suicide at the Peter and Paul Fortress, one of the former imperial capital's most famous landmarks, dressed as Napoleon.

Sokolov teaches history at Saint Petersburg State University, President Vladimir Putin's alma mater, and was close to the Russian authorities.

He told investigators that he shot and killed his lover during an argument and then sawed off her head, arms and legs, media reported.

Mr Pochuev suggested Sokolov may have been under stress or emotionally disturbed.

"He is an elderly person," he said.

Police discovered the decapitated body of Anastasia Yeshchenko, 24, with whom Sokolov had co-authored a number of works, and a blood-stained saw at his home.

Shock and dismay

The historian, who also taught at the Sorbonne, is the author of books on French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

He acted as a consultant on several films and took part in historical re-enactments of Napoleonic wars.

Both he and his lover studied French history and liked to wear period costumes, with Sokolov dressing up as Napoleon.

A search and rescue worker checks the Moika River near where Sokolv lives. Source: AAP More

Students described Sokolov as both a talented lecturer who could impersonate the French emperor and his generals and a "freak" who called his lover "Josephine" and liked to be addressed as "Sire".

Many expressed dismay, saying Sokolov had long been known for his hostile behaviour but officials had ignored complaints.

Vasily Kunin, who studied with the victim, blamed university management.

"They did not pay attention to certain things," he told AFP.

"There was a policy of hushing things up."

One of Sokolv's colleagues called what happened 'simply monstrous'. Source: AAP More

Media said that Sokolov also beat up and threatened to burn with a hot iron and kill another female student in 2008 but was never charged.

More than 800 people have signed a petition calling on authorities to punish the Saint Petersburg State University leadership.

Story continues