NAB seeks to raise $1.4bn through notes

National Australia Bank is looking to raise $1.4 billion through the issue of medium-term notes to help beef up its capital ahead of a regulatory deadline.

Of the total issue, $1.18 billion of notes will carry a floating rate, and $225 million will carry a fixed rate.

Both sets of notes will be due in November 2031.

Australia's biggest banks have been eyeing ways to raise capital ahead of a new core capital ratio requirement of 10.5 per cent by January 1.

NAB finds itself in a difficult spot, as its the only one of the big four banks that is below that level, currently sitting at 10.38 per cent.

The country's third largest lender earlier this month announced a $1.55 billion capital raising via a partially underwritten dividend reinvestment plan.

Rival Westpac also this month launched a $2.5 billion capital issue, the largest raising by one of the Big Four since 2015.

Commonwealth Bank, the country's top lender, announced a $2.5 billion notes issue in September.