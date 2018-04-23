Greyhounds to shake muzzles in Victoria

Greyhounds are more likely to find furr-ever homes in Victoria after reforms allowing them to go without muzzles.

Non-racing dogs can ditch the muzzle in public from January 1, the state government has announced.

The change is part of a new code of practice developed after the 2015 live-baiting scandal.

"We're striking the right balance between welfare for racing greyhounds, a strong industry and dogs that are well suited to become much-loved pets in their retirement," Agricultural Minister Jaala Pulford said in a statement on Monday.

The removal of muzzles will improve the breed's image and increase adoption rates, RSPCA Victoria says.

Currently, a non-muzzled greyhound will find a home in under a fortnight, while those forced to wear the device may not be adopted for more than 40 days.

Greyhounds are usually friendly and gentle, chief executive Liz Walker says.

"Many people mistakenly conclude that greyhounds are muzzled due to an aggressive and dangerous temperament, however this is far from the truth," she said.

The reforms follow similar moves in the Northern Territory, ACT and parts of Queensland.

Other states, such as NSW, require greyhounds to complete an assessment program before they are allowed to go without a muzzle.

BEHIND THE MUZZLE

* Compulsory muzzling of greyhounds in public only happens in Australia and Northern Ireland

* Victoria's non-racing dogs will not require a muzzle in public from January 1, but will still need to be leashed

* More than 1300 public submissions were considered in developing Victoria's new code of practice

* The reform was a key recommendation from Victoria's chief veterinary officer following the 2015 live-baiting scandal

* The code will be enforced by Greyhound Racing Victoria

* It includes procedures to prepare retiring greyhounds for rehoming.

(Source: RSPCA Victoria, Victorian government)