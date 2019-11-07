'It's too painful': Mum living out of motel after accidentally running over daughter

The mother who accidentally ran over and killed her daughter in the car park of a Melbourne day-care centre has been unable to return home, and has been living in a motel.

But with another baby on the way, Amanda Furner, 26, has appealed for financial help to settle into a new house before her new son arrives.

Charlotte Smithers was behind her mum’s car in the parking lot of Kiddy Palace Learning Centre in Epping, north of Melbourne, about 4.45pm on October 14, when she was hit.

Ms Furner was reportedly trying to turn on the car’s air conditioning when it rolled backwards and onto her daughter, according to the Herald Sun.

In a GoFundMe account established by the mum last Friday, she said she would never recover from the tragic accident, but was holding it together for her “baby boy” and other children.

“I am absolutely heartbroken, as I know any of you would be. I know that I won't ever fully recover from this, but for the sake of my baby boy and my other children, I need to find the strength to rebuild our lives,” Ms Furner wrote to the page.

“I cannot face going back to our home. It's far too painful for me. I also know that I can't live at a motel, nor bring my baby boy home there.”

She added finding work at her late stage of pregnancy was too risky, particularly given she could “barely function on a basic level at the moment, understandably”.

“I was doing it tough financially before and I know I am not the only one, but if you are able to contribute any amount whatsoever towards helping me and my kids restart in a fresh rental and finish organising for my baby, I will be forever grateful,” she wrote.

Ms Furner has maintained the car, which she had rented, had some form of mechanical failing because it was in park and had its hand brake on when it rolled back and struck Charlotte, the Herald Sun reported.

She said she had been suffering “flash backs” and was so distressed since the incident that she wasn’t sleeping or eating properly.

The case is being actively investigated by police and there have been no charges laid as yet.

The heavily pregnant woman raised $1,100 of her $20,000 fundraising goal in six days.

