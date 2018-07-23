Woman killed in Toronto, girl critical

One woman has died while a young girl is in a critical condition after a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says 15 people were shot in Sunday night's incident, including the shooter who died after an exchange of gunfire with police, CBC News reports.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he believed the shooting is evidence of a "gun problem" in Toronto, adding the incident unfolded on a "very peaceful part of the Danforth" and that the community is in shock.

"It's almost inconceivable that these things can happen," Tory said in Toronto, according to CBC.

"Guns are too readily available to too many people."

Gunfire erupted in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood at about 10pm (local time) on Sunday with witnesses reporting hearing up to 25 gunshots.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said it's early to say if the shooting was terrorism related.

Witness Jody Steinhauer has told CBC she was at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue with her family when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 firecracker blasts.

She said she was told to run to the back of the restaurant.

"We started to hear people scream out front," Steinhauer said.