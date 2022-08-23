Mouse spotted running on Woolworths shelves
A Woolies shopper was stunned to see a rodent in the eggs aisle.
Prince William and his wife Kate will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials say.William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.
Roughly 1000 anti-government protesters have arrived outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington after travelling in convoys from across the country.The rally has been organised by the right-wing Freedoms and Rights Coalition, led by firebrand conservative Brian Tamaki.
Lewis said he watched his headphones 'have the holiday of a lifetime' for five months before spending almost $4000 to get them back. Read more.
A bushfire that prompted an emergency warning in Darwin's southeast has been downgraded.The Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze is being controlled.
Australia must train tens of thousands of new sparkies if it wants to be a renewable energy superpower, according to the Electrical Trades Union.The warning comes as Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen hosts a jobs summit in Canberra on Tuesday with industry, unions, environmental groups and community advocates.
Senior management of a Tasmanian youth detention facility at the centre of sexual and physical abuse allegations have instructed staff to shred incident reports, an inquiry has been told.Ashley Youth Detention Centre, which has operated for more than 20 years, is under the microscope as part of a commission of inquiry into child sexual abuse in state institutions.
A father of four will undergo surgery after being shot twice by a police officer he allegedly lunged at with a large metal sharpening file during a "horrible incident" at a house in Brisbane's south.The 43-year-old's wife and four sons - seven, nine, 12 and 14 - were at home during the confrontation on a driveway at Liquidambar Place, Stretton, on Sunday night.
The federal government is inviting Australians to say which critical technologies will matter most to the economy and national security over the next decade.Businesses and researchers have six weeks to make a pitch for the technologies seen as vital for Australia's interests today or those that could become critical.
There is no evidence of Stephen Frederick Koster offending for more than two decades, but the 70-year-old former teacher is back behind bars for sexually abusing another boy.Koster has already been jailed twice - in 2003 and 2012 - for indecent treatment of two boarders at the Queensland school where he was a teacher.
A man who helped gangland widow Roberta Williams assault the producer of her reality television series was only "making up the numbers", his lawyer says.Jake Sexton, 27, joined Williams and three others to confront Ryan Naumenko in July 2019 after the television project fell through.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Witnesses rushed to help the girl after watching her cling to the ride. Read more.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will publicly release a review into the Chinese-leased Port of Darwin.A defence review of the port conducted under the former Liberal government and handed to then defence minister Peter Dutton found no national security grounds to overturn the 99-year-lease to Chinese company Landbridge.
Petrol prices lifted slightly last week but have been trending downwards ahead of the return of the full fuel excise tax next month.Wholesale fuel prices dropped by 2.
An ambitious $11 billion revamp of Sydney's historic Central Station precinct has been unveiled, with plans for high-rise towers, a public square, parklands, restaurants, offices and housing.The redevelopment at the southern end of Sydney's CBD will be built over 20 years and cover a 24-hectare site featuring new city connections.
Residents in New Zealand's South Island city of Nelson are picking up the pieces after a monster week of rain brought flooding and destruction, the scale of which is yet to be fully grasped.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern travelled to the region on Sunday and Monday, assessing damage and comforting locals.
A bus has crashed into a dividing strip, overturned and caught fire on an expressway in central Japan, killing two people and injuring seven others, police say.The bus, travelling between downtown Nagoya and a nearby prefectural airport, apparently hit the divider just before leaving the highway, according to Aichi police.
Qantas has apologised after facing a barrage of complaints over delayed flights, cancellations and mishandled baggage, offering customers a $50 flight discount to make amends.CEO Alan Joyce conceded the national carrier had been beset by recent "operational challenges" as customers queued for hours at airports around the country.
Police are seeking to stop information about a separate court case entering the brief of evidence against a Sydney naturopath accused of child abuse.Savannah Daisley, 45, faces four counts of aggravated sexually assaulting a boy aged 14 to 15 in late May.
Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official who became the face of the United States' COVID-19 pandemic response, says he is stepping down in December after more than five decades in government posts.Fauci, whose efforts to fight the pandemic were applauded by many public health experts but later clashed with former US president Donald Trump and some Republicans, will be leaving his posts as chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden and director of the US National Institute of Al
The shocking video shows clothes still hanging in the closet, piles of expired food and a dusty Alfa Romeo in the garage. Watch it here.