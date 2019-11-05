More than 50 people fall ill after gastro strikes Queensland island resort

More than 50 people have been struck down with gastroenteritis at one of southeast Queensland's popular island resorts after E coli bacteria was found in the drinking water.

Managers at Tangalooma Resort on Moreton Island became aware of the issue last week when guests and staff began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

Metro South Health public health physician Dr Kari Jarvinen told The Courier-Mail symptoms include stomach cramps and fever.

“There is also a risk of dehydration, especially for young children and babies, the elderly and people with serious medical conditions,” she told the paper.

“If gastro is severe or continues, even fit and healthy people can become dehydrated so it is important to keep your fluid levels up, including using rehydration solutions available from your pharmacist.”

A spokesman for the resort told the ABC the water supply has undergone a chlorination treatment.

"Advanced cleaning and sanitisation regimes are actioned in public areas and across guest facilities,” she told the ABC.

"All water is sourced from the underground water table and then filtered through the resort's water-treatment plant.”

More tests are being run on the underground aquifer, while guests at the resort are being provided with bottled water until the issue is resolved.

