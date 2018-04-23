Model ditches black prosthetic for gold on wedding

A model who was born missing part of her right arm ditched her black bionic limb in favor of a glittery GOLD one for her wedding day. Rebekah Marine, who has starred in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and Nordstrom, showed off the stunning statement piece as she walked down the aisle. The 31-year-old usually wears a black prosthetic but decided to accessorize her flowing white gown with a jazzier version for her wedding to medical student Jared Paster, 32.