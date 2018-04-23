Minister urges bank inquiry patience

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has warned it's wrong to make "blanket statements" about the behaviour of banks based on what's been revealed at the royal commission.

Senator Cormann, who is in Berlin with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for talks on security and trade, says he's been "surprised" at the revelations unearthed by former High Court judge Kenneth Hayne.

But the royal commission should be allowed to do its work before anyone jumped to conclusions.

"You can't make a blanket statement across the board," the minister told Sky News on Monday.

"Obviously the royal commission is working through what's what and who's done what and to the extent there is wrongdoing, people have to have the book thrown at them."

He took aim at politicians who have suggested all banks should be penalised by not allowing them the benefits of a corporate tax cut.

Senator Cormann said the government had genuinely believed, before announcing the royal commission, that there had been enough inquiries into the sector and it was time for action instead.

But "with the benefit of hindsight" the inquiry should have been called earlier, he said.

Asked about former prime minister Tony Abbott's call for regulators to be sacked for not doing their job, the minister said the government would be making "considered judgments" at the end of the inquiry.