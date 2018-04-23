Minister blasts 'false' live export claim

The live export industry has been accused of spreading "false information" about a shipment after WA government inspectors noted troubling conditions before it left Fremantle.

After the Maysora departed last week it emerged inspectors from the Department of Primary Industries - who had to secure a warrant to get on board - saw cramped conditions, empty water troughs and other troughs contaminated with faeces.

WAFarmers President Tony York on Monday condemned the state inspectors, saying they should have acted "on any concerns they had before the ship slipped anchor".

But Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan says there were questions as to whether the ship could be prevented from departing under state animal welfare laws.

"The findings of the inspection report from the Maysora remain a serious cause for concern," she said.

"We await a formal response from the federal government to these concerns."

She also said the operator Livestock Shipping Services had falsely claimed no attempt was made to stop inspectors boarding the Maysora.

"Consent was not granted," she said.

Mr York said the vessel met all government regulations and standards.

"It is not unusual for stock to contaminate water troughs, even moments after they are cleaned, and for stock to be without feed for short periods of time while settling into new surroundings and pens," he said.

Meanwhile, the ship that sparked calls for a ban of live exports to the Middle East during their summer months, Emanuel Exports' Awassi Express, remains docked in Fremantle.

It has not yet met ventilation conditions imposed by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority after footage of 2400 sheep dying in filth and struggling to breathe in extreme heat was broadcast.