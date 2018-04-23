Milo Yiannopoulos Shouted Out of New York City Bar

Controversial right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos said he was forced to leave a bar in New York City on April 23 after a crowd heckled him.

Footage of the incident posted to social media shows a group shouting, “Nazi scum, get out,” as Yiannopoulos and another man leave the bar. The people chanting were identified as members of the Democratic Socialists of America, who were meeting in the area at the time.

Yiannopoulos said the group blocked him from his table and he was forced to leave the bar, adding that the incident “rattled” him. Credit: @timtakestime via Storyful