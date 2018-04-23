Soldiers Join Armenian Anti-Government Protests

A number of soldiers joined protesters in Yerevan on Monday, April 23, amid ongoing protests against Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

Sargsyan, who served as president from 2008 to early 2018, was elected as prime minister by parliament on April 17. Critics have said the election was anti-democratic and have branded it a power grab.

The Ministry of Defense released a statement about the soldiers’ participation in the rally, and said they would apply “strict sanctions” to the soldiers. Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful