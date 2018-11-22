Jail for Vic dentist who touched patients

A "smiling assassin" Melbourne dentist who put his hands down patients' pants will spend at least four-and-a-half years in prison.

Nashaat Michael, 60, has been sentenced to a full term of seven years and three months in jail after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting eight patients and a staff member.

The assaults took place between 1996 and 2015 at the Kingston Clinic in Cheltenham and Michael's own practice in Dandenong.

"He was really the smiling assassin and he is going to be thinking about this for a long time in prison," a victim, who asked not to be named, said outside the County Court on Thursday.

"We get to see him go to prison but we don't get an apology."

In one case, Michael put his hand down a woman's pants and touched her pubic hair as she had dental equipment in her mouth.

She tried to make a sound, push him away, but he put his hand down her underpants and made circles on her pubic area, the court was told.

On another occasion, Michael whispered "I love you" in the ear of a woman during a root canal.

A third victim, who went to Michael for dental work after cancer treatment, was rubbed in the vaginal area.

He would often act in front of others, who were unaware of what was going on, and on one occasion when his wife was in the next room, Judge Andrew Tinney noted.

Victims described treatment being prolonged so "you could bring them back ... grooming them essentially", he added.

Michael denied the first three offences and was committed to stand trial in 2017, before six more women came forward, prompting his guilty plea.

"You continued to offend even once the spotlight was swinging towards you which is quite amazing," Judge Tinney said.

"The additional six complaints was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back."

Michael has already been barred from treating women by the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency in November 2016

His registration has been suspended after a man died following wisdom teeth removal last August. A forensic pathologist linked the death to the dental surgery and the coroner is investigating.

Another victim said outside court she hoped to "close this chapter and open another one" after more than two decades.

Michael must serve at least four-and-a-half years in prison before being eligible for parole.