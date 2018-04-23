Record nine years growth at Melb Airport

Melbourne Airport has celebrated its ninth year of consecutive passenger growth with almost a million international passengers in March.

There were 916,849 international passengers at Melbourne Airport in March, an increase of 16.5 per cent compared to 786,978 for the same month in 2017.

Domestic passenger traffic was also strong with more than two million people flying in and out of Melbourne in March, almost four per cent higher than in 2017.

The early Easter holiday and new international services to Melbourne contributed to the boost in visitors, Melbourne Airport CEO Lyell Strambi said.

"We are seeing more airlines introduce new non-stop long-haul services making international travel cheaper, with more choices for more people than ever before," he said in a statement on Monday.

The airport will need a third runway to keep up with the booming passenger numbers, Mr Strambi says.

"Nine years of consecutive passenger growth is no flash in the pan," he said.

"It is an extraordinary milestone and underlines the need to construct a third runway in order to keep up with traveller demand and the needs of the state."