Delay in Mehajer's bankruptcy ruling bid

Disgraced Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer is expected later this week to challenge a court's insolvency ruling because "only God" has the power to declare him bankrupt.

A Federal Circuit Court judge declared the property developer bankrupt in March while he was in prison, having been refused bail over claims he staged a car crash and defrauded an insurance company.

But the former Auburn deputy mayor is expected to ask Justice Michael Lee to annul the decision on Thursday after the matter originally slated for Monday was adjourned.

The 31-year-old last week announced on social media platform Instagram he'd lodged an application to "set aside this joke", claiming "only God can bankrupt me".

Mehajer successfully mounted a fourth bid for bail in early April following a two-month stint in jail. Last week he was found guilty of electoral fraud and immediately vowed to appeal.