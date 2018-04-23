Medich saga began with 2009 murder

TIMELINE OF THE RON MEDICH MURDER TRIALS:

2009

September 3 - Michael McGurk, 45, gunned down outside his Sydney home

2010

August 8 - Kimberley McGurk intimidated at her home by a stranger who says she shouldn't be a thief like her husband and should pay her debts

October 13 - Lucky Gattellari, Senad Kaminic, Haissam Safetli and Christopher Estephan arrested over the murder

October 27 - Ron Medich charged

December 17 - Medich granted bail, released from jail three days later

2013

May 10 - Gattellari sentenced to at least seven years six months after admitting organising the murder, receiving a 60 per cent discount for his guilty plea and helping authorities

May 10 - Kaminic, Gattellari's driver and occasional standover man, sentenced to at least two years six months after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact, receiving a 50 per cent discount

August 6 - Medich's committal hearing begins

August 9 - Safetli jailed for at least seven years after pleading guilty to murder and intimidation - Crown says he was "likely" to have been the shooter

September 27 - Medich ordered to stand trial

2014

April 30 - Estephan, Safetli's getaway driver, sentenced to at least five years after admitting being an accessory after the fact and firearm offences

2016

July 5 - Jury discharged before Medich trial starts after extensive new material handed to the defence by the prosecution

December 21 - Gattellari, and others, are charged with conspiring to defraud Medich in 2013 and 2014, allegedly involving attempts to extort money from him in return for Gattellari's silence

2017

January 30 - Medich's murder and intimidation trial starts in NSW Supreme Court

March 24 - Jury retires

April 13 - Jury discharged after being unable to reach a verdict

2018

January 30 - Medich's retrial starts

April 11 - Jury retires

April 23 - The jury of 11 men finds Medich guilty of both charges after deliberating for five-and-a-half days. Medich taken into custody, to be sentenced at a later date.