Man winched to safety after spending four nights in Queensland bushland

Emergency crews have winched a man to safety during a dramatic rescue in south east Queensland.

The man went missing on July 31 in the early morning, spending four nights outside while temperatures dipped to a low in the region.

It's believed Andrew Clay was found down a 50 metre embankment on Prince Henry Drive in Prince Henry Heights.

Clay was last seen driving in Rangeville, near Toowoomba on Sunday morning.

Clay is currently being assessed by paramedics.

It's believed he is being treated for hypothermia.

News break – August 4