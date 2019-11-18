Man, 25, stabbed at Sydney worksite

A construction worker has been stabbed at a building site in Sydney, the second such workplace attack in as many weeks.

The 25-year-old man suffered multiple leg injuries during the attack at a worksite on Coward Street in Mascot after 11am on Monday.

A 28-year-old man is assisting officers with their enquiries, NSW Police said in a statement.

The victim is in a stable condition at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident comes almost two weeks after 76-year-old property developer Albert Metledge was killed and his 33-year-old son Antony was badly injured in a double stabbing at a St Peters construction site.

The body of Russian construction worker Vladimir Kondakov - who was wanted over the stabbing - was found a few days later in a south Sydney park.