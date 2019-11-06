Man jailed over pregnant cat's sickening laundrette death

A man who killed a pregnant cat by putting her into a laundrette dryer has been sentenced to 34 months in jail, officials said.

Malaysian man, named only as K Ganesh, was handed the prison term Tuesday (local time) after being found guilty of breaking animal protection laws at the self-service laundry outside Kuala Lumpur in September last year, official news agency Bernama reported.

The 42-year-old will remain free on bail for now as he plans to appeal the sentence.

He was the second man to be sentenced over the killing after a taxi driver was jailed for two years for the crime in January.

View photos Men shown inside the laundromat the night the cat was killed. Source: YouTube via straitstimes More

Malaysians reacted with fury when CCTV footage went viral showing the cat being stuffed into the dryer late at night.

Two men then inserted tokens into the machine to set it running and left. A female customer later found the animal's carcass and the matter was reported to the police.

Sentencing Ganesh, Judge Rasyihah Ghazali said: "I hope this sentence will serve as a lesson to the accused and the public to not be cruel to animals."

He was also fined A$14,000 (40,000 ringgit), Bernama reported late Tuesday. AFP could not immediately contact Ganesh's lawyers.

A third person was earlier detained over the killing but prosecutors dropped the case.

View photos A woman found the pregnant cat dead inside the dryer, then reported it to police. Source: File/Getty Images More

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter, download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play and stay up to date with the latest news with Yahoo’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.