Bail bid lost over breach of terror order

A man who allegedly converted to Islam in jail and plotted a terror attack on a Sydney police station has lost a bid for bail but denies being an "extremist Muslim", a court has heard.

Greg Ceissman is the first offender in the state targeted under new powers allowing suspected radicalised inmates to be locked up beyond their sentence term or monitored in the community once released.

The 24-year-old was arrested on Friday - a week after he was released from prison having served more than four years behind bars.

Police searched Ceissman's Redfern home and seized his mobile phone before claiming he'd failed to comply with interim supervision orders recently imposed under the Terrorism (High Risk Offenders) Act.

He allegedly breached the orders by browsing the internet on a phone with undeclared internet applications Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp.

Ceissman, who was also charged with resisting police during his arrest, was denied bail when he appeared before Central Local Court via video link on Monday.

Prosecutor Peter Neil SC said Ceissman had converted to Islam and formed extremist views, with the hope of travelling to Syria to get weapons training.

He then planned to return to Australia to carry out a terror attack on Marrickville Police Station in Sydney's inner west and another unspecified location using knives and explosives, the court heard.

He hasn't been charged with anything related to a potential terror attack, with the allegations stemming from "statements" Ceissman allegedly made to a prison informer back when he was incarcerated in 2015, his lawyer said. Ceismman denies the claims.

Defence barrister Matthew Johnston SC says his client also denies the suggestion he has terrorist allegiances or that he breached the supervision orders.

"He denies that he's an extremist Muslim," Mr Johnston said.

Magistrate Robert Williams said Ceissman had a "lengthy" criminal history and a track record of flouting court orders.

Ceissman was released under 49 "extremely strict" conditions and was "effectively under house arrest", his lawyer said.

He wore a tracking anklet and could only leave his home with prior police approval, the court heard.

Ceissman had allegedly accessed his sister's Facebook account on his mother's phone, while Mr Johnston said the Skype and WhatsApp applications had been downloaded but not used.

Police also found location searches for a police academy and Goulburn jail, the court heard.

Mr Johnston said Ceissman had no intention of visiting the academy but Mr Neil said that was dubious considering his "previous threats against police".

The magistrate noted the prosecution's case was strong and Ceissman had been given plenty of warnings by police.

A custodial sentence is likely if he's convicted of breaching the orders with a maximum penalty of five years, Mr Williams said.

Ceissman, who played with his long beard during the hearing, waved goodbye to his family in the courtroom after bail was refused.

The Crown has separately applied for an extended supervision order for Ceissman with a ruling reserved until a later date.