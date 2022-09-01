Man scales cliff to rescue his dog
After six-month-old Macey ran away, her family searched for her for days. Eventually, a tip led them to a cliff face, where her owner scaled the cliff to retrieve her.
After six-month-old Macey ran away, her family searched for her for days. Eventually, a tip led them to a cliff face, where her owner scaled the cliff to retrieve her.
After someone airdropped a nude photo on a flight bound for Mexico, the pilot threatened to ruin everyone's holiday. Find out more.
US authorities uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former president Donald Trump's Florida estate, the Justice Department says, and "government records were likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at the property.The assertion was made in a court filing on Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the docume
Elon Musk is seeking to delay until November a trial over his intention to back out of a $US44 billion ($A64 billion) deal to buy Twitter and amend his complaint against the social media company, according to court filings, after a whistleblower provided him with fresh ammunition.The court filings came after Musk's lawyer earlier in the day sent a fresh letter to Twitter to include a whistleblower complaint as another reason to scrap the deal.
An early learning advocacy group wants to scrap what is known as the "activity test" so that more low-income families can access affordable childcare.The test, used to determine how much government-subsidised childcare families are eligible for, prevents at least 126,000 children from poorer households accessing subsidised childcare, new research shows.
Jack Robinson's crack at a world surfing title has been 20 years in the making and for Australian surfing, it couldn't have come at a better time.The 24-year-old will be Australia's best hope for a breakthrough men's world crown next month, nine years after three-time champion Mick Fanning's last tour triumph.
When far-right extremist Neil Erikson stormed into a community church service, he was confrontational and hurled degrading verbal abuse at worshippers.Members of the Metropolitan Community Church had welcomed him and his companions as a new member.
Two photographs showing circles of flower petals with dead bees in the middle have sent social media into a frenzy.
A Sydney former gym manager likely met with foul play before a council worker stumbled across his decomposing body 80 kilometres from where he was last seen.Hongli Qi, 28, was last seen leaving his apartment complex in Sydney's CBD about 6pm on May 11, having earlier seen his family near Town Hall.
The FBI investigation into top-secret government information discovered at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former US president Donald Trump's team criminally obstructed the probe.A new document alleges that government records had been concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about what was still there.
Bao Zheng, a recurring character in Chinese _gong'an_ fiction. Wikimedia commons, CC BY-SAOnce seen as the purview of British and American writers, crime fiction is very much a global phenomenon. Fictional investigators such as Lisbeth Salander, Kurt Wallander and Jules Maigret are now perhaps as well known as Hercule Poirot, Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe. French actor Jean Gabin as Inspector Maigret (1958). Wikimedia commons Crime fiction today is written, published, sold and read on all contine
"Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need. Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
Trusted insiders are using their knowledge of the nation's border controls to get drugs into the country and the problem is getting worse, the Australian Border Force commissioner says.ABF officers detected some 11 tonnes of illicit drugs at the border last financial year, up from eight tonnes in 2019-20.
Queensland might be entitled to less than seven per cent of royalties generated by a major thermal coal mine that is one step away from approval.New Hope's Acland coal mine, near Toowoomba, has been the subject of a long and complex court battle as farmers and environmentalists fought the approval of the stage-three expansion.
Australia's new, simplified fire warning system with practical calls to action for communities is beginning its rollout.The new Australian Fire Danger Ratings System (AFDRS) reduces the number of warning levels from six to four, and aims to provide national consistency, Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters.
Russia has halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine.
Shares have crept up slightly and bonds have held steady as investors await the next round of likely gloomy inflation data while also juggling concerns about Europe's energy crisis, a looming recession and more rate hikes.The pan-European STOXX index rose nearly 1 per cent, led by bank shares as lenders were lifted by increased expectations of European Central Bank rate hikes, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.
The new move aims to eliminate waste and reduce costs, but some are questioning the pub's motive. See what you think.
A Greens proposal to slow residential rent rises in Queensland will be probed by a parliamentary committee.The party's housing spokeswoman Amy MacMahon on Wednesday tabled a private member's bill that would hold rental prices until August 2024.
Olga Stalska/Unsplash, CC BYChile may soon be the second country in the world to grant constitutional rights to nature, under astoundingly progressive reforms proposed by the government. If approved in the national referendum on 4 September, the new constitution would deliver profound changes to the country. It’s no surprise that 50 of the 387 constitutional provisions concern the environment. Like Australia, Chile is facing mounting environmental pressures. This includes an escalating water cri
A West Australian mother will fight allegations she tried to murder her young daughter with the help of a regional GP.The woman, 40, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court to one count of attempted murder.