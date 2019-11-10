Man mauled by crocodile in remote Queensland

A man has been mauled by a crocodile in a remote part of Queensland.

The man in his 50s suffered major hand and leg injuries in the attack at Shelburne near the tip of Cape York Peninsula.

The attack happened just before 5pm (local time) on Sunday and the man was flown to the Cairns Hospital in a serious condition, the ambulance service said.

