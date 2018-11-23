Man dead, another injured after Sydney shooting

A man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his neck following a confrontation with police in Sydney’s south.

Officers were called to a house in Engadine about 7am on Friday morning following reports of a domestic situation.

It’s believed a shot was fired into the front door of the home.

A 56-year-old man suffered a minor gunshot wound to the forehead and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

One man is dead and another injured following police altercation in Sydney's south.

Officers soon after found an 81-year-old man trying to leave the area in a car.

“The man pointed the firearm at the police officers when challenged by them,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“He then discharged the firearm, suffering a self-inflicted gun-shot wound, to his neck.”

He died at the scene.

Police have now launched a critical incident investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.