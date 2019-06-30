Man charged over Melbourne nightclub shooting that killed two people

A man has been charged over a shooting at a Melbourne nightclub that left two people dead and four others injured.

Security guard Aaron Khalid Osmani, 37, and Richard Arow, 28, died after they were shot outside the Love Machine nightclub in Prahran on April 14.

Four others were injured when shots were fired from a stolen black Porsche SUV, which was later found burnt out in the northern suburb of Wollert.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning at Epping, in Melbourne's north.

He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, prohibited person possess firearm, stalking, make threats to kill and other offences.

He will face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Richard Arow's girlfriend was about five metres from him when he was shot.

She described him as the "strongest man with the softest heart".

The family of security guard Aaron Osmani said they hoped to get answers for their "son, brother and friend".

