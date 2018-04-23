Macquarie Atlas Roads selects new CEO

Macquarie Atlas Roads has chosen global infrastructure executive Graeme Bevans to be the chief executive of the toll roads operator once it separates its management from the Macquarie Group.

Mr Bevans was formerly the chief executive in the UK of Annuity Infrastructure, head of core strategies at Alinda Capital Partners in the US, and head of infrastructure at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Macquarie Atlas will be renamed Atlas Arteria once it is spun off from Macquarie Group.

Mr Bevans will replace current chief executive James Hooke, who has opted to stay with Macquarie Group, in May.

Mr Bevans' appointment is subject to a vote at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on May 15.

Mr Hooke, who only succeeded Peter Trent as Macquarie Atlas chief executive in February, will continue to run Macquarie Atlas until Mr Bevan starts in May.

Macquarie Atlas Roads International chairman Jeffery Conyers said Mr Bevan will bring experience to the company, having invested in a broad range of infrastructure assets and having sat on the boards of varied assets.

"He has deep experience with some very complex joint venture arrangements both locally in Australia and overseas, particularly in Europe and the Americas," Mr Conyers said.

Under the proposed spin-off, Macquarie Group will remain manager for up to 12 months after Macquarie Atlas's annual general meeting.

Mr Bevans said he knows the assets of Macquarie Atlas well and will hit the ground running.

Shares in Macquarie Atlas were eight cents, or 1.3 per cent, lower at $5.94 at 1042 AEST.