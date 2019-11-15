'Long way to go' in NSW bushfire battle

Hot weather and gusty winds will again pose a bushfire risk in parts of NSW this weekend

The north of NSW will experience severe fire danger over the weekend amid hot, dry and windy weather, as the Rural Fire Service chief admitted there is "a long way still to go" in battling widespread bushfires.

Temperatures into the mid 30s, very low humidity and gusty winds once again threaten the state this weekend, after a week of firefighting that saw "catastrophic" conditions and four lives lost.

NSW remains in a state of emergency, with severe fire danger ratings issued for New England, the Northern Slopes and northwestern regions on Saturday

Total fire bans are in effect in those areas, as well as the far north coast.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons warned the state is not out of danger.

"My appreciation & admiration for those who continue to fight or be affected by widespread destructive & deadly fires in NSW," he tweeted on Friday.

"Unprecedented conditions matched with unified & unwavering response by all. A long way still to go."

The RFS said more than 130 brigades will open on Saturday morning to speak with residents across the state about their fire plans at the beginning of what is expected to be a long bushfire season.

The four people killed in the past week are Barry Parsons 58, at Willawarrin, near Kempsey, Julie Fletcher, 63, who died in the town of Johns River, and Wytaliba locals Vivian Chaplain, 69, and George Nole.

The RFS said more than 250 homes have been destroyed, almost 90 homes have been damaged, and some 480 outbuildings and 18 facilities have also been razed.

In some positive news the RFS believes their efforts have saved more than 2000 buildings.

A man suspected of starting a blaze which sparked an emergency warning at Guyra Road in Ebor, east of Armidale, was arrested on Friday.