Online star announces YouTube break amid 'dead body video' outcry

YouTube star Logan Paul has stepped away from posting videos following an outcry when he uploaded images of what appeared to be the body of someone who killed themselves in a Japanese forest.
Paul, who gained notoriety on social media for his popular YouTube vlog, said he made a "huge mistake" and was ashamed of himself after he filmed the video in Aokigahara, which is known as "the Japanese suicide forest" because of its reputation.
He took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he was suspending the video blog "for now" and "taking time to reflect".
The video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul's YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers.
taking time to reflect— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2018
no vlog for now
see you soon
YouTube said that while it may allow some graphic content if it is posted in an educational, documentary, scientific or artistic manner or limited to users who are 18 or older, Paul was issued a so-called "strike," or told in an email that he had violated the site's guidelines.
"Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video. YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner," YouTube said in a statement.
"If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated."
A petition on Change.org that demands his YouTube channel be deleted had been signed by more than 135,000 people by Friday morning.
In Paul's initial apology, he said he had wanted to raise awareness about suicide and possibly save lives, and he denied his goal was to drive clicks to his social media content.
"I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity," he said in his Twitter post.
"I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm simply here to apologise," he said on the more sombre video apology uploaded on YouTube and Twitter late Tuesday.
"None of us knew how to react or how to feel."
A storm of criticism followed despite the two apologies, with commenters saying Paul seemed disrespectful and that his initial apology was inadequate.
@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did.— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018
Dear @LoganPaul,— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018
How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.
Ap
Can we start 2018 by removing all Logan Paul content from the internet?— Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) January 2, 2018