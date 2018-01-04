Online star announces YouTube break amid 'dead body video' outcry

YouTube star Logan Paul has stepped away from posting videos following an outcry when he uploaded images of what appeared to be the body of someone who killed themselves in a Japanese forest.

Paul, who gained notoriety on social media for his popular YouTube vlog, said he made a "huge mistake" and was ashamed of himself after he filmed the video in Aokigahara, which is known as "the Japanese suicide forest" because of its reputation.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he was suspending the video blog "for now" and "taking time to reflect".

The video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul's YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers.

Logan Paul's reaction to his grisly discovery inside the Japanese forest. Source: YouTube / Logan Paul

Paul made an emotional apology to his followers, describing the video as a

YouTube said that while it may allow some graphic content if it is posted in an educational, documentary, scientific or artistic manner or limited to users who are 18 or older, Paul was issued a so-called "strike," or told in an email that he had violated the site's guidelines.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video. YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner," YouTube said in a statement.

"If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated."

Logan Paul has more than 15 million followers on YouTube. Source: Getty

