Lizzo Accuses 'Bigoted' Security Guard At Summerfest Of Attacking Her Team

Lizzo has called out a security guard at Summerfest who allegedly “tackled and attacked” members of her team on Thursday, the night she performed as a headliner at the annual music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The “Cuz I Love You” singer wrote on Twitter Friday morning that her team will be “filing a complaint” against the security guard.

“Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over,” she wrote. “Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted ‘security’ guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice.”

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!



THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Lizzo tweeted a few hours earlier that a security guard allegedly “slapped and manhandled” her hairstylist and stylist.

“FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.... SMH @Summerfest please send footage,” she wrote in another tweet.

The “Juice” singer then later posted a follow-up tweet noting that organizers of the festival had responded to her complaint.

“Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have it all helps!” she wrote.

Summerfest organizers confirmed they have since launched an investigation into the matter.

“Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the...

