Liverpool king Salah crowned PFA's best

Mohamed Salah has been crowned the Professional Footballers' Association's Player of the Year after an explosive first season at Liverpool.

Few could have foreseen the Egyptian magician's impact after he swapped Roma for Anfield last summer in a STG34.3-million deal.

Salah's exceptional performances have brought recognition from his peers in English football with him named Player of the Year at the 45th PFA Awards at Grosvenor House in London on Sunday, having seen off tough competition from Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

They have been the standout players of a memorable campaign, with the Belgium international playing an integral role as Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling side won the Premier League in style.

Leroy Sane - crowned PFA Young Player of the Year on Sunday - and David Silva were the other City players on the six-man shortlist, with outstanding Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Tottenham striker Harry Kane completing the nominees.

But Salah came out on top after one of the greatest debut campaigns in Liverpool's history.

"It's a big honour. I've worked hard and I'm very happy to win it," 25-year-old Salah said at the ceremony on Sunday evening.

His strike at West Brom on Saturday was his 31st Premier League goal of the campaign, tying the record for the 38-game season.

"To break the Premier League record is something huge in England and all over in the world.

"There are still three games to go. I want to break this record and also break the one for (42-game season). Let's see what will happen."

Luis Suarez was the last Reds player to win the award in 2014 and Salah too could do the double by winning the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award.

The voting for that accolade is still open and the victor is named on May 1 - the day before the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Salah's former club Roma.

A telling impact in Tuesday's first leg at Anfield may see him tip the scales and wrap up another award as a season to cherish comes to a close.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp offered his congratulations.

He said in a video posted on the club Twitter feed: "I am really happy that I had the opportunity to be your manager last year. And I think this award - you are voted from all the other players in all the leagues in England - is an unbelievable honour, so you can be really proud and your family can be really proud. On behalf of the LFC family, again congratulations.

"It was a fantastic ride so far, but you know we have still a few yards to go. With the best wishes for your future here at LFC, your manager.

"And now please grab the trophy and come home, we play on Tuesday."