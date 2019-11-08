Lightning strike during funeral ceremony kills six mourners

Six people have been killed and 11 others seriously injured when lightning struck during a funeral ceremony in northern Uganda, police say.

The accident occurred during a lightning storm accompanied by heavy rains in the village of Tobi in Pader district on Thursday, local police spokesman Patrick Okema told dpa.

The tragedy happened during a lightning storm in northern Uganda. Source: Getty, file More

The wounded had been admitted to hospital, according to Mr Okema. Some were in a serious condition, he added.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter, download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play and stay up to date with the latest news with Yahoo’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.