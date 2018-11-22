Leaning Tower of Pisa straightens up



The Leaning Tower of Pisa has straightened slightly, making it more stable than it has ever been.

The iconic landmark has straightened by about four centimetres over the past two decades, with experts saying years of remedial engineering works have taken 200 years off the age of the tower.

Pisa University’s Professor Salvatore Settis said the bell tower is leaning by about “half a degree less”.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa began tilting soon after construction began in 1173, due to the soft sand and clay that lies beneath its foundations.

After hundreds of years of shifting, the tilt was more than five degrees from the vertical in the early 1990s.

An international team of experts stabilised the tower between 1993 and 2001, correcting the lean by nearly 45 centimetres.