Latham settles defamation case with journo

Journalist Osman Faruqi's defamation case against Mark Latham has settled, with the former federal Labor leader removing "offensive" statements and agreeing to pay damages and costs which could exceed $100,000.

Mr Faruqi, ex-political editor of pop culture website Junkee, sued Mr Latham in the Federal Court over comments he made on his Outsiders YouTube program in August 2017 in a video titled The Rise of Anti-White Racism and Terrorist Plots in Australia.

Mr Faruqi argued the program conveyed the defamatory meanings that he knowingly assisted terrorist fanatics who want to kill innocent people in Australia; that he condones the murder of innocent people by Islamic terrorists; and encourages and facilitates terrorism.

"This case has always been about reaffirming the principle that all Australians should be able to participate in public debate without being denigrated and accused of supporting heinous crimes like terrorism because of their background," Mr Faruqi said on Monday in a statement issued by his legal team at Maurice Blackburn.

"It's unfortunate the case had to proceed this far. It's taken over a year but this is exactly the result my team and I were hoping for when we initiated this action - the comments to be removed and a payment of damages and costs."

Defamation proceedings will be dismissed in light of the settlement.

Mr Faruqi's lawyers said: "The total sum of damages plus costs could exceed $100,000."

"Legal costs will be significant given the extraordinarily lengthy and unusual first defence filed by Mr Latham in the case."

Legal costs will be assessed by the court at a later date. Mr Latham's lawyer has been contacted for comment.