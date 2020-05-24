Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impacts as of 1730 AEST Sunday May 24.

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7110 cases. There are 499 active cases. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 102 - NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state's counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government's COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

--

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained indefinitely.

--

NSW

* Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1, up from a maximum of 10 currently.

* Beauty salons will also be allowed to begin treatments from June 1 with no more than 10 clients at any one time, with four square metres of space allowed for each person.

* Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 10 people, while social distancing.

* Public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.

* Sydney buses can carry 12 people, train carriages can have 32 and a Manly ferry can transport 245 people.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries and libraries, along with zoos, reptile parks and aquariums, can reopen.

* NSW is considering allowing international students back into the state, potentially through the hotel quarantine system in place for Australians returning home.

* Gyms will also reopen in the next stage of the easing of restrictions.

--

VICTORIA

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.

* A maximum of 10 guests allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services.

* From June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* There will also be a new limit of 20 people for indoor and outdoor gatherings, weddings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries, youth centres and other community facilities will also apply from June 1. Up to 50 guests will also be allowed at funerals.

* Overnight stays in hotels will also be permitted from the start of June.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the remaining cohort back from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will now sit exams from November 9 to December 2 and get their results by year-end.

--

QUEENSLAND

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.

* Queenslanders can also travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Public school students resume full-time classes on May 25 with no commuter caps on public transport come Monday.

* Borders to NSW and Victoria could reopen by September.

--

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and alcohol-consumption at cafes and restaurants now allowed, with up to 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.

* Students are already back in school full time.

--

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA has entered phase two of its recovery plan, allowing greater regional travel and encouraging people back to work while cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* State borders remain closed.

--

TASMANIA

* Restaurants and cafes allowed to seat up to 10 people with the same number allowed to gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings.

* Schools are reopening from May 25

* State government is offering new mobile testing sites and is targeting testing of people with respiratory symptoms, hospital patients discharged to aged care homes and symptomatic health care workers.

* Treasury is reviewing the state's $3.7 billion infrastructure program to identify construction projects that can be brought forward, or commenced swiftly.

