Landmark Japan flight to touch down in WA

Two-and-a-half tonnes of avocados, 184 passengers, the fastest quokka on earth, a pop star called "Nissy" and an all-blue Optus Stadium.

These are just some of the things to come from a brand-new route between Japan and Perth, with the first direct flight in eight years to touch down on Sunday night.

The All Nippon Airways flight is expected to depart Tokyo's Narita Airport just after 10am Perth time, with Japanese drummers and a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

It is expected to land just after 8pm.

On the return flight, the plane will be filled with 2.5 tonnes of WA-grown avocados, 2.6 tonnes of fresh flowers and 1.5 tonnes of fresh meat, demonstrating the route's exporting benefits.

Perth is now one of only two Australian cities to be serviced by All Nippon Airways, with the other being Sydney.

WA Premier Mark McGowan, who will meet all 184 guests on arrival at Perth Airport, said he had been trying to secure this route since he assumed office in 2017.

"New direct aviation access like this is absolutely critical to unlocking the tourism potential of Western Australia," he said in a statement.

Perth's Matagarup Bridge and Optus Stadium will be lit blue to welcome the flight.

And Japan has been heavily promoting the new route, too.

The Keisei Skyliner, a high-speed passenger train to Narita Airport, has been decked out with images of quokkas, an adorable nocturnal marsupial found in the southwest of WA.

Reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h, the train has been dubbed "the fastest quokka on Earth".

WA has also scored pop star "Nissy", whose songs songs are played on several Japanese ads promoting the state.

All Nippon Airways is the largest Japanese airline by revenue and passenger numbers.

It will operate a daily service between Perth and Japan on a Boeing 797-8 Dreamliner, which has a total of 184 seats, including 32 business class seats.

"Over three years it is estimated the flights will bring about 76,000 new visitors from Japan to Perth, providing a $175 million boost to the state's economy..." Mr McGowan said.

WA Tourism Minister Paul Papalia and the Australian Ambassador to Japan Richard Court are among the fight's first passengers.