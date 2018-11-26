Vic parliamentary make up still unknown

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with MPs announcing the next steps for the North East Link

Just whom re-elected Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will face when parliament resumes before Christmas might remain unknown for days.

After a smashing at the weekend's state election, the Liberals have gone to ground with speculation rife over whether Matthew Guy will still be leader by the end of the week.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday said he wished his political foe luck in whatever decision he makes, taking the unusual step to talk about the phone call the men shared on election night.

"It was a phone call that does him great credit and I wouldn't want anyone to be in any doubt that when he stood up at his function and said that he graciously conceded, that's exactly what he did," Mr Andrews told reporters.

"It is tough on families and that's why I fundamentally respect anybody who's prepared to stand up for the things that they want to do, the changes they want to make."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly acknowledged the election result for the first time in federal parliament on Monday, congratulating Mr Andrews.

"In Victoria, an incumbent premier who's been presiding over a strong economy which has enabled him to deliver services and infrastructure which the people of Victoria have clearly respected .... (a) premier who was favoured to his opponent, has been re-elected," the prime minister said.

Mr Andrews said he received "a very nice text" of congratulations from Mr Morrison.

As the dust settles on the election that saw a huge swing to Labor, some MPs and parties are trying to re-orientate themselves.

The seat of Hawthorn remain's on a knife's edge, with the future of shadow attorney-general and potential Liberal leader John Pesutto in the balance.

The Greens had sought the balance of power but won't even retain what they had, appearing set to lose Northcote. They won the seat just a year ago with Victoria's first Aboriginal woman MP, Lidia Thorpe.

And respected upper house MP Fiona Patten is anxiously waiting to see if she has lost her spot to micro-parties who traded preferences.

Mr Andrews said she would be a loss to the parliament and wants her continued involvement.

The second-term premier will also set about reshuffling his cabinet, including replacing Natalie Hutchins who will step down as Aboriginal affairs minister to focus on her family.

Ms Hutchins' portfolios had included industrial relations, Aboriginal affairs, women and prevention of family violence.

Mr Andrews backed his "friend and colleague" in her decision, saying she has done "an amazing job".

"We would not (be) today, the only state in Australia to have taken massive, profound important steps towards a treaty with Aboriginal Victorians if not for the leadership Nat has shown," the premier said.