Koala living in roadside tree in Victoria's southwest
The animal was filmed near paddocks cleared of trees. Source: Supplied
The animal was filmed near paddocks cleared of trees. Source: Supplied
A discrepancy in health ratings on a Woolies product has left a customer outraged. Here's what you need to know.
The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent - its highest level in more than six years.
Renewable energy producer Neoen has signed a 10-year deal to provide power from its flagship South Australian project to electricity retailer Flow Power.The deal is for 40 megawatts from Goyder South, which is stage one of Neoen's Goyder Renewables Zone, a hybrid wind, solar, and energy storage project near Burra in SA's mid-north.
Young Australian Ky Robinson took full advantage of the cracking pace set by rising Ugandan star Jacob Kiplimo and the Kenyan contingent to make a real mark in a red-hot 10,000m final at the Commonwealth Games.In his first senior international meet, the 20-year-old Robinson finished an impressive sixth in 27 minutes 44.
Stocks have slipped and bond yields fallen on worries a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will further harm relations between China and the United States.Investors sought safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visited the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its territory.
Power has been restored at Perth Airport after wild weather left passengers stranded, prompting a review into the facility's back-up infrastructure.Flights were delayed and cancelled on Tuesday evening after a high-voltage transmission pole was damaged.
Shoppers are raving about the new feature.
A property investment company sent an email out to tenants 'bragging' about rent increases. It did not go down so well.
It's hoped Fraser Island will follow the lead of Uluru and only be known by it's Indigenous name, as the Queensland government flags an official name change.The proposal will take a step forward this week as two months of public consultation begin, Resources Minister Scott Stewart said on Wednesday.
Far-right extremist Neil Erikson has claimed he was trying to participate in a Bible discussion when he stormed into an LGBTQI-friendly church and asked if they married Sodomites.His lawyer told a Melbourne court on Wednesday the victims of the abuse, including the church's reverend, caused a disturbance by standing up and trying to get him out of the room.
Yahoo News Australia asked two experts if jellyfish could destroy Australia's beaches for swimmers. Find out what they said.
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into former Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner's electorate office and attempting to steal photos of the retiring politician.Police were called to the Parap shopping centre in Darwin about 4am on Tuesday after reports a man had broken into the Fannie Bay MP's office and caused extensive damage.
Owner-occupiers have been refinancing loans and changing to banks with better deals at record rates in response to rising interest rates, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals.ABS lending indicators for June revealed the value of owner-occupier housing loan commitments rose 9.
It takes two to tandem - but it takes a duo of rare fortitude and resilience to have created Australia's para-cycling dream team.Blind Paralympian nonpareil Jess Gallagher and her sighted pilot Caitlin Ward reckon finding each other was pure serendipity after years of crushing setbacks that almost derailed both their careers.
David Pocock wants Canberra to be known for more than the city's roundabouts and politicians.The former Wallabies player, who is now the ACT's first independent senator, is on a mission to deliver a more inclusive society.
Saarah Bulbul was on holiday in Turkey when she was killed in a devastating motorbike crash.
A long-running industrial fight between the rail union and NSW government will ramp up next week, with several strikes planned this month on the state's train network.The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) is locked in a stalemate with the government over a new enterprise agreement and a Korean-made Intercity train fleet, with the union pushing for a deal guaranteeing fixes to safety issues.
Much of corporate Australia is outdoing the government on climate ambition but some have little more than motherhood statements and no firm plan to achieve net zero, a business forum has been told.Company directors have gathered in Sydney to discuss how Australian firms are responding to the threats and opportunities posed by climate change.
A key Labor election promise hangs in the balance as the Greens meet to discuss their stance on climate laws.The minor party did not reach an agreement on the issue on Tuesday morning, forcing a second meeting to be called later in the day.
Serua Island is one of hundreds of coastal villages in the Pacific Islands being forced to relocate a community because of rising sea levels.