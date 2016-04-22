'Know that it is a silent killer': A devastated family's message after 23-year-old's epilepsy death

The family of a young British woman who died during an epileptic seizure in Secret Harbour has made a plea to anyone who suffers the condition.

Doctors said the way Georgina Waterman died was very rare and her family wants the public to hear about it to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.



Georgina feared nothing, not even what her family believed was her disability.

In home footage, Georgina can be seen holding a snake while she says it is 'amazing'.

“She never let it change her life. She had such a zest for life nothing got in her way,” Georgina’s aunty Loretta Neville said.

Her boyfriend, Dan Pyne, said she was “amazing to be with” and when she entered a room, “she made it brighter”.

Georgina met the love of her life in Dan.

The 23 year old fought so hard against her epilepsy, but three weeks ago the condition claimed her life.



She was asleep when she had a massive seizure in the middle of the night and died.

Georgina had moved to Secret Harbour from the UK nine months ago and was living with her aunty and uncle.



She met Mr Pyne, the love of her life, and her family said she was the happiest she had ever been.

But then the seizures started to get worse. The fits were so violent that she broke her nose three times.



“She actually had 10 seizures in 12 days,” Ms Neville said.

Loretta Neville, wearing purple in honour of her niece Georgina.

Forty-eight hours before she died, Georgina was at Fiona Stanley Hospital seeing a neurosurgeon.

