'Know that it is a silent killer': A devastated family's message after 23-year-old's epilepsy death

The family of a young British woman who died during an epileptic seizure in Secret Harbour has made a plea to anyone who suffers the condition.
Doctors said the way Georgina Waterman died was very rare and her family wants the public to hear about it to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.
Georgina feared nothing, not even what her family believed was her disability.
“She never let it change her life. She had such a zest for life nothing got in her way,” Georgina’s aunty Loretta Neville said.
Her boyfriend, Dan Pyne, said she was “amazing to be with” and when she entered a room, “she made it brighter”.
The 23 year old fought so hard against her epilepsy, but three weeks ago the condition claimed her life.
She was asleep when she had a massive seizure in the middle of the night and died.
Georgina had moved to Secret Harbour from the UK nine months ago and was living with her aunty and uncle.
She met Mr Pyne, the love of her life, and her family said she was the happiest she had ever been.
But then the seizures started to get worse. The fits were so violent that she broke her nose three times.
“She actually had 10 seizures in 12 days,” Ms Neville said.
Forty-eight hours before she died, Georgina was at Fiona Stanley Hospital seeing a neurosurgeon.
She was put on a new medication to stop her seizures but sadly it didn't have enough time to work.
A quarter of a million Australians suffer with epilepsy and 300 people die from the condition every year.
Wearing purple, the colour for epilepsy awareness, Georgina's family wants to send this message: “Know that it is a silent killer if your levels aren't under control”.
“If this story can stop one person from having it, then Georgie would be happy,” Mr Pyne said.
Related videos:
Australian doctors pioneering remarkable new treatment for epilepsy
Little boy has 70 seizures a day
Dog helps girl with Epilepsy