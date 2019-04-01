What we know about the federal budget

BUDGET 2019 - WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
BIG PICTURE
* Overall theme: "A stronger economy and a secure future"
* Federal election is due mid-May
* Better than expected surplus for 2019/20 (MYEFO: $4.1 billion in 2019/20)
* 3 per cent growth for 2019/20 (MYEFO forecast)
* 5 per cent unemployment rate for 2019/20 (MYEFO forecast)
* Migration cap to be reduced to 160,000 from 190,000
* 1.25 million new jobs to be created over the next five years
* Expectation of a "stimulus" worth about $6 billion, adding about 0.4 percentage points to GDP
TAX
* Likely bring-forward of the July 2022 income tax cuts, on top of those already starting July 1 this year, as part of an already-legislated $144 billion plan
* Possible improvements to tax offsets for low-income earners
* Rules around $69 billion GST revenue distribution to the states have changed, with WA the main beneficiary
* Instant asset write-off extended to June 2020 and upped from $20,000 to $25,000. Allows small business with an annual turnover of less than $10 million to deduct the cost of assets such as cars and equipment
* Tax office and other agencies to crack down on welfare cheats and tax dodging
ROADS, RAIL
* $75 billion infrastructure plan over 10 years continues
* $2.2 billion road safety plan including black spot repair and new national office of road safety
* Business case for Melbourne airport rail link
* City deals for Adelaide, Hobart, Townsville, Launceston, Western Sydney, Darwin, Geelong, South East Queensland and Perth
* $730 million north Queensland roads plan
* $254 million for Sydney, NSW central coast "congestion busting" road upgrades
* Extra $1.6 billion for WA roads and rail
* $100 million for regional airports
* $1 billion for at least seven freight corridors across Queensland, Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.
HEALTH
* Programs and policies bundled under a Long-Term National Health Plan
* $220 million from Medical Research Future Fund for research into heart disease
* $496 million for Victorian cancer research, services and facilities
* $200 million to reduce out of pocket costs for scans such as ultrasounds and x-rays
* $62 million plan over four years for GP, emergency care and specialist services in rural areas.
* $32.6 million will see breast cancer patients save up to $1500 per scan
* $81.5 million to subsidise a drug used to treat the rare and aggressive skin cancer metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma. The government is also listing another drug for breast cancer.
* $20 million for a new program to support people living with epilepsy.
BANKS
* $600 million boost for financial regulators ASIC and APRA to deal with banking royal commission fallout
SECURITY
* $570 million boost for national security agencies
* $294 million to upgrade security at airports in a bid to prevent terrorist attacks
* Australian Space Agency to be funded
ENERGY
* $2 billion for Emissions Reduction Fund, now called the Climate Solutions Fund
* $1.4 billion for Snowy Hydro 2.0
* $56 million for Battery of the Nation and Marinus Link projects in Tasmania
* $10 million business case for energy projects in north and central Queensland, alongside a shortlist of 12 further power projects which could be underwritten.
EDUCATION
* $60 million for James Cook University's Cairns Tropical Enterprise Centre
* $60 million indigenous education hub in Melbourne
WELFARE
* $78 million to provide more housing for women and children fleeing family violence
* $129 million to extend cashless welfare card to all of Northern Territory, and to Cape York communities in Queensland
* National Disability Insurance Scheme fully-funded, but an underspend over the financial year of $1.6 billion. The underspend was due to be about $5 billion but is expected to be reduced by the government increasing payments.
* $22.5 million towards establishing the National Centre for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse
* $285 million to help almost four million Australian pensioners and veterans - but not people on the dole - cover their energy bills.
RURAL
* $28 million to improve weather monitoring, especially in flood-prone areas
* $9 million extra (total package $20m) to deal with yellow crazy ants in north Queensland.
* $550 million for housing in remote Northern Territory communities, through the reversal of a federal funding freeze.
SPORT
* $150 million funding package for women's sport
* $15 million towards the construction of the North Queensland Cowboys' $45m new training facility in Townsville's CBD
CULTURE
* $12 million for Cooktown 2020 Festival (250th anniversary of Cook's landing) and replica HMB Endeavour to circumnavigate the country