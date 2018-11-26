Kim Kardashian Reveals She Used Ecstasy For First Marriage, Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to be much of a drinker, but she admitted during Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that she used ecstasy twice.

The revelation (captured on camera, of course) happened as the reality star relived her “wild days” in a conversation with Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick.

After Jenner said she didn’t know Kardashian used to get high, the burgeoning beauty mogul let out a bombshell confession.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian, 38, said. She eloped with producer Damon Thomas when she was 19. The couple divorced four years later, in 2004.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen,” she said.

Disick expressed shock that Kardashian was high on MDMA during her infamous sex tape. “Absolutely ― everyone knows it,” Kardashian said.

“My jaw was shaking the whole time,” she said, diving into a discussion about wild nights she spent partying with her former best friend, socialite Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton, Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams at a T-Mobile Sidekick 3 launch party. (Chris Polk via Getty Images) More

“I remember one night Paris and I stayed in Ibiza. We went to a foam party,” Kardashian said. “We leave the club at 7 a.m. and I’m like: ‘Guys, we’re going to the beach.’”

She added: “There’s buoys in the water that made a big square and I’m like, ‘Let’s sleep in the ocean.’ We locked arms and we spent the night in the ocean on rafts. I still can do crazy things.”

Kardashian said she’s no longer as crazy as she was in her late teens. But she’s “always the life of the party,” she maintained.

Kardashian is now married to rapper Kanye West. The two have three children together: North, Saint and Chicago West.

Newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries attending a party thrown in their honor at Capitale in New York on Aug. 31, 2011. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

A previous marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries lasted 72 days. While Kardashian didn’t take ecstasy for that one, she said earlier she went into the marriage for all the wrong reasons.

“At the time I just thought, ‘Holy shit, I’m 30-years-old ― I...

