Key facts in the Ron Medich murder trial

QUICK FACTS ON THE RON MEDICH MURDER RETRIAL

WHO

Ron Medich, 70, wealthy Sydney property developer, father of six children

CHARGES

Murdering his former business partner Michael McGurk, 45, who was gunned down outside his Sydney home on September 3, 2009

Intimidating his widow Kimberly McGurk on August 8, 2010

ARREST

The star crown witness, Lucky Gattellari, and three other men, who all later admitted their roles in the murder, were arrested on October 13, 2010

Medich was arrested on October 27, 2010

THE TRIAL

The prosecution relied on Gattellari's evidence that Medich directed him to organise the hit after becoming humiliated and angry at his ongoing legal battles with Mr McGurk, involving millions of dollars.

While Gattellari was no boy scout and would never be awarded Australian of the Year, Medich's right-hand man was prepared to do his dirty work and break the rules.

The defence attacked Gattellari's credibility, describing him as a spiv and a crook.

He was prepared to lie to anyone about anything to gain an advantage and had been charged with trying to extort money from Medich.

THE VERDICT

The NSW Supreme Court jury found Medich guilty on April 23, 2018, just over a year after another jury was discharged after being unable to reach verdicts.

WHAT NOW

Medich has been taken into custody to face a sentence hearing later in the year.