Kevin Hart seriously injured in car crash

Kevin Hart has reportedly suffered "major back injuries" after his car crashed into a ditch on Sunday.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian was reportedly involved in the accident when one of his classic muscle cars veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, and it has now been reported he and his driver have suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash.

According to TMZ, Kevin was not driving the car, and there was one other passenger in the vehicle besides Kevin when it crashed.

Police told the publication both Kevin and the driver have sustained "major back injuries", but the other passenger is a woman who did not require hospital treatment.

Kevin - who is married to Eniko Parrish and has 21-month-old son Kenzo with her - was the first out of the vehicle according to a witness, and he was initially taken back to his home "to get medical attention", before eventually being taken to hospital.

The accident took place just before 1am, and in images from the scene, Kevin's Plymouth Barracuda can be seen in a gully about 3 metres off the road.

Kevin had previously taken to social media on Saturday to post a video of himself driving the classic car, as someone yelled at him for laying down too much rubber on the street as he spun out his tires.

The 'Night School' star - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.

