Joyce's wife wants him to keep his job

Natalie Joyce does not want her husband unseated as deputy prime minister or Nationals leader, News Corp Australia reports.

The paper cites Mrs Joyce's close friends as saying she has been worried that some in the Nationals party room are using the scandal to unseat Mr Joyce and claim the leadership.

Only about a third of the Nationals party room have openly supported Mr Joyce while six are locked against him and the rest have refused to comment, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Joyce has been in crisis since it was revealed he had become embroiled in an affair with former staffer Vikki Campion and is expecting a child with her in April.