Italian backpacker rapist to be deported

A sexual deviant who touched and filmed the genitals of female backpackers while they slept or showered will be deported to Italy.

Alberto Dagrezio digitally raped, sexually assaulted or invaded the privacy of 44 women at two Brisbane hostels and other locations between February and December 2015.

The Brisbane District Court on Monday heard the 33-year-old deliberately targeted the Base and Bunk properties because he was familiar with their security systems.

He entered the venues late at night or in the early morning, left his shoes in common areas and pretended to be on his phone so it looked like he was a guest.

Dagrezio then located unlocked dorm rooms and went inside, where he looked for sleeping women who were semi-naked.

The Italian national pulled on their underwear so their genitals were exposed, before he filmed them.

By the time he was arrested his offending had escalated into the digital rapes of two women.

He also filmed female backpackers while they were showering.

A total of 36 women were targeted at the two hostels, while another eight were victimised at unknown locations across Brisbane.

Judge Paul Smith said one of the most disturbing elements of Dagrezio's offending was that some of the women didn't know they'd been assaulted.

"The ones who became aware of it would've been greatly affected by this," he said.

Judge Smith said Dagrezio had significant problems that included paraphilia, which is also known as sexual deviancy.

The court heard he had pre-existing "voyeuristic fantasies" that were fuelled by his interest in pornographic films.

"It manifested itself in Spring Hill when you started filming your female flatmates in the shower," Judge Smith said.

Dagrezio pleaded guilty to 66 offences including two of rape and nine of sexual assault in January.

Judge Smith said he took into account his early plea, but also had to consider the fact he could not release him on parole because his visa had been cancelled.

Dagrezio, who had already served more than two years' behind bars, was sentenced to five years' jail.

But it was suspended from Monday so he could be taken into immigration detention and deported to Italy.

The court heard Dazgrezio would receive psychological help when he returned home and would also likely be further investigated by Italian police.