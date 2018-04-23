iSelect CEO out as profit guidance slashed

Shares in iSelect have plunged more than 55 per cent to a record low after the online comparison site slashed its 2018 earnings guidance and chief executive Scott Wilson immediately quit.

iSelect, which is engaged in health, life and car insurance policy sales; mortgage brokerage; and energy, broadband and financial referral services, has slashed its underlying earning expectation to between $8 million and $12 million for the full year, well down on its previous guidance of $26 million to $29 million.

iSelect says trading in the last two weeks of March and the first three weeks of April was below company expectations amid volatile markets, fewer leads and higher digital customer acquisition costs

iSelect will start a search for a new chief executive after Scott Wilson tendered his resignation, ending five years at the company.

In a statement the board thanked Mr Wilson for his contribution and said it "wishes him all the best in his future endeavours".

Independent non-executive director Brodie Arnhold, who is also chair of the audit and risk committee, has been appointed acting chief executive.

Shares in iSelect close 55.5 cents, or 55.5 per cent, lower at 44.5 cents.

iSelect said that its health insurance, energy and telecommunications businesses had been impacted by market volatility and lower-than-expected leads.

ISelect said it is reviewing its marketing strategy to address the issue of fewer leads.

Health insurance experienced softer overall demand in the wake of low industry-wide premium increases and ongoing affordability issues.

The energy and telecommunications segment was affected by higher digital customer acquisition costs, but life and general insurance had been performing to plan.