International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street's three major indexes declined on Friday as investors worried about a jump in US bond yields, with technology stocks leading the decline on nerves about upcoming earnings reports and iPhone demand.

The technology index was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 with a 1.5 per cent drop after registering three straight days of losses ahead of a key earnings week for the sector.

"It's not that earnings weren't good enough but company forecasts often weren't strong enough to make the market continue to rise," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.95 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 24,462.94, the S&P 500 lost 22.99 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 2,670.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.93 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 7,146.13.

Equity investors were jittery as the 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest level since January 2014 as a bond selloff continued for a second day, driving the yield curve steeper after two weeks of flattening.

When yields are high, investors favour bonds over equities including sectors such as consumer staples and real estate, which promise high dividends and slow, predictable growth. But high interest rates can boost bank profits so the financial sector managed to show a 0.05 per cent gain, making it the best performer out of the S&P's 11 industry sectors.

LONDON: A weaker sterling helped Britain's FTSE 100 outperform European markets on Friday, while consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser tumbled after disappointing results and Shire declined as Allergan pulled out of the running to acquire the company.

The leading UK stock index closed up 0.54 per cent at 7368.17 points, posting a fourth straight week of gains with a 1.4 per cent rise, its longest winning streak since mid-January.

On the European mainland, Germany's DAX index fell 0.21 per cent, and France's CAC 40 ended 0.39 per cent higher.

Sterling fell after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney dampened widespread expectations for an interest rate hike in May.

Earnings continued to set the tone for trading.

Reckitt Benckiser shares fell 2.8 per cent after the maker of Dettol products reported that sales growth had missed expectations, including sluggish results at its Scholl footcare brand.

"Scholl continues to be a major drag on growth, suggesting that RB's issues in this brand are not confined to a 'one-off' product failure but are instead more widespread, and raises questions on whether RB's investment into gadgets is the right innovation strategy for the company," said UBS analysts.

TOKYO: Asian shares slipped on Friday as a warning on smartphone demand from the world's largest contract chipmaker slugged the tech sector, while high oil prices stirred inflation fears and undermined sovereign bonds.

In Asia, Apple led the way after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing cut its revenue target to the low end of forecasts and blamed softer demand for smartphones.

"The big story for the APAC region today will be fallout from TSMC's miss, which will weigh heavily on the tech sector, with first order impacts on the Semis and Samsung Electronics/ Galaxy supply chain," analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.1 per cent, again led by a 1.6 per cent fall in technology.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent as the drop is tech outweight the gains in energy and financials.

WELLINGTON: On Friday, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.59 per cent, to 8,323.22.